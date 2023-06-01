KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Tennessee Smokies Minor League Baseball team has several games to kick off the June baseball schedule. For the next three nights, the Smokies will compete against the Chattanooga Lookouts.

On Thursday, June 1st, people can enjoy “Thirsty Thursday.” Fans can enjoy 20 oz. beer for only $3!

On Friday, June 2nd, it’s Star Wars Night. Join the Smokies as they turn Smokies Stadium into a galaxy far, far away. All of your favorite characters will be roaming around the concourse for autographs and meet-and-greet opportunities. Enjoy themed music and in-between inning entertainment along with a themed postgame fireworks show.

On Saturday, June 3rd, it’s Elvis Night. Smokies Stadium is celebrating the King of Rock and Roll Smokies style. One lucky family of four will win a trip to Graceland Mansion, the home of Elvis Presley. A variety of Elvis impersonators representing the many eras of Elvis will be roaming the concourse and taking pictures with fans. Specialty jerseys, worn by the players, will be auctioned off following the game. The night will end with an Elvis-themed postgame firework show and a tribute concert performed by Ultimate Elvis.

To learn more about the Tennessee Smokies, check out their website.