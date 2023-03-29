KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — Get your all-access pass with the Tennessee Smokies as they kick off their 2023-24 season.

On Saturday, April 1st head out to the Smokies Stadium for their annual Fan Fest from 2:00 pm to 5:00 pm.

Fans will get exclusive first looks at their new apparel, menu items, and even a private tour of the facility. The event is free and open to all.

Their season-opening game will be on Thursday, April 6 as the Smokies take on the Birmingham Barons.

The Tennessee Smokies are also gearing up to celebrate the holidays with you and your family.

On Saturday, April 8 the stadium will be holding its annual Easter Celebration. The event will feature an Easter Egg hunt of over 10,000 eggs.

For more information, game schedule, and themed nights, visit their website.