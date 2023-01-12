KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) — The minor league team is still remaining number one in your heart’s even during their off season.

Have a sweet surprise for your Smokies Baseball lover in your life. Their beloved mascot, Homer, will be taking Valentine’s Day orders on Saturday, February 11 and Tuesday, February 14 from 9:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m.

Special gifts include apparel, tickets, and plush toys. They are offering Adult Men, Adult Women, Jr. Girl and Jr. Boy packs that are personalized for all ages. Click here to see all that will come in each order.

The Tennessee Smokies are set to return on Thursday, April 6 as they face off the Birmingham Barons. Click here for the full regular season schedule.

T-shirt sizes are available while supplies last. Delivery times may vary. Head over to their website or give them a call at (865) 286-2300 to start your order.