KODAK, Tenn. (WATE) – The East Tennessee baseball team are always looking for ways to stay connected and give back to the community.

From now until Saturday, August 13 the Tennessee Smokies are ready to ‘Paint the Park Pink’ with all proceeds benefitting the Making Strides Against Breast Cancer organization.

Special edition pink jerseys are already up for auction and many are encouraged to show up in their best pink attire.

To continue on with the fun, many giveaway opportunities are happening all throughout the month. On Saturday, August 27 the first 1000 people through the gates will win a bobblehead of current UT Quarterback, Hendon Hooker.

Continue following their website for more events and ways to celebrate the season with the Tennessee Smokies.