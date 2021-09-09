Tennessee Smokies to host fan-favorite UT night on September 10

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee Smokies host fan-favorite UT Night, presented by Knoxville TVA Employees Credit Union, this Friday, September 10 with current University of Tennessee Baseball players in attendance to meet-and-greet with fans. Players will be available from 6:00pm-8:00pm in the first base entrance way for photos and autographs. Gates open at 6:00pm and first pitch is slated for 7:00pm.

Vols in attendance on UT Night will include Kirby Connell, Drew Gilbert, Redmond Walsh, Luc Lipcius, Ben Joyce, Christian Scott, Trey Lipscomb, and Jorel Ortega.

The first 1,500 fans through the gates will receive a limited edition Tony Vitello Bobblehead. Out of the 1,500 bobbleheads, there will be randomly placed exclusive orange jersey bobbleheads. Vitello was awarded the 2021 Mike Martin National Coach of the Year while leading the University of Tennessee baseball team to be the SEC East Champions, a trip to Omaha, and finishing out the season 50-18. Coach Tony Vitello will also be in attendance throwing out the ceremonial first pitch.

Learn more at tennesseesmokies.com.

