OAK RIDGE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you have ever dreamed of performing at legendary Tennessee music venues such as the Bluebird Cafe, the Tennessee Tourism Bureau gives you the chance.

Tennessee Songwriters Week kicks off their annual songwriters competition at various locations throughout Tennessee. One of the many locations hosting the qualifying rounds is Oakey’s Bar and Grill in Oak Ridge. Although as of the writing of this article, the contest at Oakey’s is full, there are many other qualifying rounds taking place across the state. Winners of the qualifying rounds may get the opportunity to play live at the Bluebird Cafe in Nashville that has launched such timeless musicians as Garth Brooks, Keith Urban, and Taylor Swift.

For more information or to see here a qualifier is taking place near you visit the Tennessee Tourism website. If you would like to attend the qualifier at Oakey’s Bar and Grill visit the Explore Oak Ridge website.