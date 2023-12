KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Tennessee Standard Plumbing & Drain is giving back to locals in East Tennessee in a big way. The company believes in a mission to serve and bless our local community. With their Nehemiah Initiative, they are giving back to homeowners who are seniors (over 65 years old), widowed spouses, people experiencing a disability or handicap individuals and/or a single parent household.

To learn more and to apply for this assistance, just visit their website.