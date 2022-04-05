KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tennessee State Veterans’ Home is an organization that proudly serves those who served and they are looking to build a team to support this goal.

To support the veteran community in East Tennessee the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home is seeking individuals who are interested in joining their team. With this organization you would be joining a team and supporting a community in dire need of assistance. With a wide range of opportunities available, there is a good fit for anyone who wants to join a dedicated company.

For more information visit the Tennessee State Veterans’ Home website.