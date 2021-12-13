KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Find the perfect gift for the special people in your life, who love the Tennessee Theatre.

Many people come from all over to spend Christmas at the Tennessee Theatre. With this holiday tradition comes the perfect opportunity to gift a meaningful gift.

The Tennessee Theatre has a variety of gifts such as exclusive ornaments, jewelry, books, and more.

Executive Director, Becky Hancock, says the theatre is open on Christmas, for anyone wanting to come and screen a classic Christmas movie. Hancock says she sees many families coming to the theatre as a holiday tradition.

There are also many upcoming events for all ages. From holiday movies to Jazz concerts, the Tennessee Theatre has many shows you can get in on.

To catch a showing or event at the Tennessee Theatre, visit their website and event page.