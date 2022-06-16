KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Grab your loved ones and a bucket of popcorn.

Starting Friday, June 17 the Tennessee Theatre officially will kick-off their annual Summer Movie Magic Series.

A wide range of movies including those with music, family friendly, and old-time classics will be shown throughout the summer. Take the family out to see Mary Poppins, or your music-loving friends to view Pink Floyd: The Wall. These are just many included in this season’s lineup.

Presenting sponsor, Denark Construction, is happy to be partnering up with the Tennessee Theatre for another round of Summer Movie Magic.

For a full list of scheduled movies and tickets, visit the Tennessee Theatre’s website.