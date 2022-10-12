KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Get the family ready for a full day of movies, candy, and costumes.

On Sunday, October 23 the Tennessee Theatre will be holding their annual ‘Costumes and Classic Movies’ event. The event is free and and starts at 2:00 p.m., doors open at 1:45 p.m.

People of all ages are encouraged to dress up in their best costume and spend the day at the theatre. Trick-or-Treat stations provided by Mast General Store will be all around as well as a marathon of classic cartoons playing on the big screen.

This event also allows you to tour the Tennessee Theatre while not being rushed to make a show on time. You have the ability to go behind the scenes and see what makes this theatre so unique and special.

For more information on this fun event and a list of upcoming shows, visit their website.