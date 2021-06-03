Tennessee Theatre reopening to audiences with Classic Cinema Matinee movie series

Living East Tennessee
Posted: / Updated:
Tennessee Theatre_200757

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first time in over a year, the Tennessee Theatre will welcome back guests inside the 92-year-old entertainment venue.

The Tennessee Theatre will once again host their Classic Cinema Matinee movie series. It will kick off June 4-6 with free showings of Meet Me in St. Louis starring Judy Garland. The movie will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Doors will open one hour before the showing. Capacity is limited for COVID-19 safety. Patrons who attend are not required to wear a mask.

The Classic Cinema Matinee movie series will continue later this year with showings of The Phantom of the Opera (1925 version) in October and It’s A Wonderful Life in December.

You can find more information about upcoming events at the Tennessee Theatre on their website.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story


Book a Segment

Facebook Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Facebook

Twitter Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Twitter

Instagram Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Instagram

Pinterest Social Icon Living East Tennessee on Pinterest

June 04 2021 02:00 pm

Trending Stories

Fill out my online form.