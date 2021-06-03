Tennessee Theatre reopening to audiences with Classic Cinema Matinee movie series

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For the first time in over a year, the Tennessee Theatre will welcome back guests inside the 92-year-old entertainment venue.

The Tennessee Theatre will once again host their Classic Cinema Matinee movie series. It will kick off June 4-6 with free showings of Meet Me in St. Louis starring Judy Garland. The movie will begin at 8 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and at 3 p.m. on Sunday. Doors will open one hour before the showing. Capacity is limited for COVID-19 safety. Patrons who attend are not required to wear a mask.

The Classic Cinema Matinee movie series will continue later this year with showings of The Phantom of the Opera (1925 version) in October and It’s A Wonderful Life in December.

You can find more information about upcoming events at the Tennessee Theatre on their website.