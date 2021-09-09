Tennessee Valley Fair kicks off on September 10

Living East Tennessee
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Tennessee Valley Fair offers family-friendly entertainment to Knoxville and the surrounding area. As a non-profit organization, the Tennessee Valley Fair has been dedicated to showcasing East Tennessee heritage, agriculture, and the arts for over 100 years.

Fairgoers enjoy numerous things to enjoy on our fairgrounds including, rides, live music, competitions, shows, food, actions sports, special events, and so much more! Not only are we a place to have fun but also a place to learn. Educating fairgoers about agriculture is important to us – after all, agriculture is what feeds us, clothes us, and helps us live. Check out more ag-centered events.

The Tennessee Valley Fair will take place Friday, September 10 through Sunday, September 19. Learn more at tennesseevalleyfair.org.

