KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – From great food to thrilling attractions to concerts from some of the biggest names, the 2022 Tennessee Valley Fair is a great time for the whole family.

The fun does not stop once the Tennessee Valley Fair rolls into Chilhowee Park in Knoxville and 2022 is bigger than ever. Kissel Entertainment joins the Fair for the first time as providers of the Midway and are pulling out all of the stops to ensure that all visitors are safe and have a great time. With food vendors of every kind you can try every kind of fair food that you can imagine and then watch a live concert from some of the biggest names in music such as Joan Jett & The Heartbreakers and Clint Black.

For more information visit the Tennessee Valley Fair website.