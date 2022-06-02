KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Come hungry to a new event coming to town.

On Saturday, June 11 get ready for the first-ever Tennessee Valley Food and Festival Cookoff in Downtown Madisonville. The event is free and open for all ages.

Festival goers will be able to get in on friendly activates, live entertainment, and local vendors showing off their crafts. Food trucks will be onsite and available for purchase.

If you are interested in seeing the art behind how food is made, see up close their inaugural cookoff. 5 Golden Tickets will be awarded to 5 competitors. Winners will then qualify to compete in the World Food Championships in Texas this November.

If you think you have what it takes, there is still time to enter in the competition. Chefs, food bloggers, culinary teams, and anyone who knows their way around the kitchen are welcome to join in on the fun.



There will be 3 categories – steak, sandwiches, and dessert.

For more information, visit their website

