KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Suicide is the 10th leading cause of death, and one foundation is doing their best to not allow it to be ranked anymore.

The Jason Foundation, a national organization, is dedicated to providing resources and awareness towards youth suicide in the United States.

In Tennessee, youth suicide prevention is mandatory for teacher’s and principals, as well as other training for complete and proper understanding.

The Tennessee branch is based out of Hendersonville, TN where the “Tennessee Won’t Be Silent” campaign originated. The initiative has become a year-long campaign to raise the conversation in Tennessee about suicide awareness, intervention, and prevention. Gov. Bill Lee has spoken out about his support to this cause.

For more information on the Jason Foundation and how you can do your part, visit their website.