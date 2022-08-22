KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The UT Arboretum is diving into the management and livelihood of birds in our area.

Seven Islands State Birding Park is the only park in Tennessee that primarily focuses on managing habitat for birds. So far they have identified over 100 different species of birds.

The park provides educational programming and participates in several bird monitoring and research projects throughout the year, and now the UT Arboretum is joining them in a virtual seminar.

On Tuesday, August 23 at 7:00 p.m. the UT Arboretum and the Tennessee Citizens for Wilderness will be hosting an evening to learn more about the park, future plans, and how you can get involved. Registration is currently open.

To follow along with other seminars, visit the UT Arboretum’s website.