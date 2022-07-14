CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. (WATE) – If you want to send your Chattanooga Summer PLAYlist to new heights, visit the High Point Climbing Gym which has features for all ages and skills.

From youth camps catering to young climbers to outdoor excursions that will test the skill of the most seasoned enthusiasts there is something for all ages and skill levels at High Point Climbing Gym. High Point develops not just practitioners climbing skills but offer expertise when it comes to conservation and “climbing without a trace” respecting the area that offers so much natural beauty.

With affordable membership prices High Point Climbing Gym also caters to those that are interested in the full body workout offered by rock climbing. With everything that you need to get started from gear to lessons, if you want to reach new heights this summer there is no better place then High Point.

For more information visit the High Point Climbing Gym website and make sure to add it to your Chattanooga Summer PLAYlist.