Test your Women’s History Month trivia chops with Know It Knox

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Join the Knox County Public Library March 22 at 7:00 for Know It Knox: Women’s History.

East Tennessee women have been making history for centuries! Think you know which hometown legend won an Oscar for her role playing opposite Paul Newman? Or the woman who became known as the “Mother of the National Park?” Join former Mayor Madeline Rogero, who made history in her own right, as she co-hosts the Knox County Public Library’s next Know It Knox Trivia Game. Come to play, come to watch, come prepared to have fun as you learn!

This live, interactive event is free and will take place in living rooms everywhere on Zoom. The only requirements to play are registration to receive the Zoom link and a computer or device with internet access.

In-depth knowledge of the subject is not necessary—experts and novices alike can either play for points or log on as a spectator.

The grand prize for top points is to be determined.