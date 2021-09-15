TGI Fridays gives us a taste of the islands

GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – TGI Fridays is bringing a tropical feel to GatlinBURGER Week with their new specialty burger.

The “Spicy Aloha” features a beef patty topped with pineapple pica de gallo, spicy aioli, queso, and garnished with a grilled pineapple ring.

GatlinBURGER Week runs from September 19-25. You can try out all the of the specialty burgers featured during the event for just $8 (sides are separate and tips are encouraged).

Download the passport for GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”