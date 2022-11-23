GATLINBURG, Tenn. (WATE) – Shop local and small this holiday season.

Recurring until Sunday, December 4 the Great Smoky Thanksgiving and Christmas Arts & Crafts Show will be bringing out unique artisans and their work.

The event will be happening throughout the Gatlinburg Convention Center during the Festival of Tress. Unique and hand-crafted work will be up for sale and can make a great holiday gift for a loved one this year. Artisans such as painters, quilters, candle makers, wood-workers, and so much more will be on site to show off their craft and skill.

There are over hundreds of crafters in the Great Smoky Mountain region and many will be ready to share their love, skill, and history with you.

Visit their website for more information and tickets.