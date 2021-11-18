KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Krista Desocio stopped by to get us Thanksgiving ready on our plates and in our minds.

Just a week before Thanksgiving it is time to get in gear. Krista Desocio showed us how to make these quick and easy tarts, that will go perfectly with your Thanksgiving spread. Desocio also gave us some helpful tips to avoid any Holiday stress and mishaps.

Writing down your schedule, shopping early, and even laminating your ingredient sheets, are some things you can do to make your Thanksgiving day less hectic. But her overall advice–roll with the punches!

For more yummy recipes and Thanksgiving tips and tricks, visit Krista Desocio’s website.