KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — There is a great fascination with bears across East Tennessee. The UT Arboretum is hosting an event all about The American Black Bear.

The educational presentation will feature renowned photographer Chris Norcott. Norcott has spent more than a decade observing and studying black bears in the wilds of the Great Smoky Mountains.

The event will be held at the UT Arboretum Auditorium on Thursday, November 14, 7:00 – 8:00 p.m. Find more information here.