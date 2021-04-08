The American Rescue plan offers additional healthcare coverage and lowers premiums as a form of COVID-19 relief

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Now, more than ever, it’s important that Americans have access to affordable healthcare.

The American Rescue Plan (ARP) provides expanded healthcare coverage to ensure lower costs for individuals and families to reduce monthly premiums as millions continue to feel the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Dr. LaShawn McIver, Director of the Office of Minority Health for Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, shared how consumers can enroll in this special enrollment period.

