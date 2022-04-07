KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – This Friday April 8th is the opening game of the 2022 Tennessee Smokies baseball season with Sunday’s game kicking of the cub club season with a Touch-A-Truck event.

With spring in full swing its time for some baseball! The 2022 Tennessee Smokies season opens this Friday April 8th at 7pm when the Smokies will take on the Chattanooga Lookouts. The Smokies will then hit the road for their second game on Saturday, returning to Smokies Stadium on Sunday.

The Sunday game will also be the official opening day for the cub club which will include the third annual Touch-A-truck event. The day begins at 12:00 pm where fans can see specialty vehicles and mega machines up close, climb in cabs, and activate their horns and lights. This event is sponsored by Waste Connections.

For more information visit the Tennessee Smokies website.