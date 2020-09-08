The Battle of the Burgers ahead of GatlinBURGER Week

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The inaugural GatlinBURGER Week is kicking off on Sunday, September 13 and running through September 19, as 16 local Gatlinburg restaurants compete for the title of “Burger Meister.”

Chef Aaron Ward at The Greenbrier Restaurant and Chef Glenn Morris at Smith & Son Corner Kitchen go toe-to-toe to see who has the best burger inside of the KBS Restaurant Group.

Smith and Son Corner Kitchen presents the “Italian Job,” with two prime brisket blend patties, topped with creamy, melted gruyere cheese, caramelized onions, thin crispy pastrami wedges, dill pickles, finished off with a roasted red pepper garlic aioli, on a toasted sweet brioche bun.

The Greenbrier Restaurant contends with the “Ghost Rider” burger, featuring two dry-aged steak trimmed patties, Stilton and cheddar cheeses, house-cured brown sugar bacon, pickled heirloom tomato, grilled Spanish onion and ghost pepper aioli, served on a house made roll.

Check out these burgers during #GatlinBURGER week for just $7! Don’t forget to purchase sides and tip well at these local restaurants during Burger Week.

Download the passport to GatlinBURGER Week to see what other Gatlinburg restaurants are competing for the coveted title of “Burger Meister.”