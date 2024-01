KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Beck Cultural Exchange Center is a unique and important place in the East Tennessee community. Celebrating African American history and culture since 1975, the Beck has some fun, exhilarating new projects including the new Delaney Museum and the Beck Cultural Corridor tour and app.

Veronica joins President Rev. Reneé Kesler to talk about Martin Luther King, Jr.’s advocacy, impact and his mark on East Tennessee and the world.

