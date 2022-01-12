KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Many people are turning to other ways to reduce stress in their lives.

West Knox Acupuncture and Integrative Medicine offer many services to decrease pain emotionally and physically. One of which is acupuncture, a practice that has been used for thousands of years.

Acupuncture is used to decrease pain and restore function. You can receive this treatment from you feet all the way up to you head. Acupuncture has been around for many years, and it is now becoming more popular than ever.

Other services they offer include Life Fertility Biotherapy, Immune Boosters, and more.

If you are interested in Acupuncture, as well as other services, visit their website or give them a call at (865) 275-2444