KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — United Way of Greater Knoxville is proud to present “The Big Give”, a 24-hour online fundraising campaign for local nonprofits. The fundraiser begins at 12:01 a.m. on Giving Tuesday, Nov. 28, at biggiveknox.org.

The Big Give shines a spotlight on the work of local organizations and rallies support for their causes. It’s all about uniting as a community to make East Tennessee even stronger!

You can be part of something bigger and donate during The Big Give! Just visit biggiveknox.org and search for your favorite nonprofits or support a new organization by connecting with friends and family who are fundraising on the site.