KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – If you are looking to bring a little bit of 70’s-era style to your next event, one local business has you covered.

The Big Orange Bus, affectionally named Nancy by owner Breanna Brooks, is a Volkswagen bus that provides the perfect photo opportunity for weddings, styled shoots, senior pictures, family photos and much more. The bus also is a great hangout spot at events like University of Tennessee football tailgates.

The Big Orange Bus is available all throughout East Tennessee. If you would like to book The Big Orange Bus, you can find more information on their website, Facebook page, or Instagram page.