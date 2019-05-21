BREAKING NEWS

The Bissel Chef's are in the house cooking up a chicken and sausage jumbalaya

Posted: May 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT

Updated: May 21, 2019 04:15 PM EDT

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - It's time to whip up a summer favorite made easy and we've got a father/son team in the Living East Tennessee Kitchen to help us do just that! Chef Andrew Bissel the owner of Bissel Catering and his son Drew are whipping up Chicken and Sausage Jumbalya just in time for your Memorial Day entertaining! It's a simple recipe you are going to love! Enjoy! 

