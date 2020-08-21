The “Black in Appalachia” podcast aims to tell the untold stories of the Appalachian region

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – For nearly a decade, the “Black in Appalachia” project has documented the history and culture of Black Americans in the Appalachian region.

Now, this project has a new podcast highlighting the Black stories that are often forgotten about.

Where history meets contemporary, local documentarian William Isom, II, sociologist Enkeshi Thom El-Amin and journalist, Angela Dennis seek to tell the untold stories of African-Americans in the Appalachian region.

The latest podcast episode drops on Saturday, August 22nd on Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Stitcher.

