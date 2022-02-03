KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – A non-profit community center, cultural center, podcast studio, and bookstore. The Bottom offers many services to celebrate culture and engage the creativity of East Tennessee.

The Bottom is a place that glorifies and celebrates the countless artistic contributions of the black community in East Tennessee and across the world. These unique voices helped to build this region and now there is a place that showcases their awe-inspiring works. You can support The Bottom through donations or simply by purchasing a book from their vast collection.

The Bottom is first and foremost a cultural and community center focused on providing support to the black community in Knoxville. To support this important cause, The Bottom wears many hats from bookstore to tea shop to podcast production studio. They offer story-time for children, workshops on a variety of topics, and guest speakers from all walks of life.

For more information on workshops or to donate to this important cause visit The Bottom website. You can also follow them on Instagram and TikTok @TheBottomKnox.