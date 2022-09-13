KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Tonight September 14th the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee will host “Getting Your Affairs in Order” in-person and virtual presentation on planning for the worst.

Tonight from 6pm to 730pm the Cancer Support Community of East Tennessee will host attorney Victoria Tillman who is a specialist in estate planning. Victoria will walk participants thorough a list of items that they will need to make sure are in order to protect their family if anything were to ever happen. This is a completely free event that has limited in-person attendance but unlimited virtual capacity. Know that if something were to happen to you, you affairs are in order to protect your loved ones.

For more information visit the Cancer Support Community website.