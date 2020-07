KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Carpetbag Theatre, Inc. is setting the stage for an annual event: The Youth Theater Festival.

Kicking off this Friday at 9 a.m., students can login virtually to join in on all of the fun! With music, writing and acting workshops all day long from the Carpetbag Theatre, this event promises to be entertaining and inspiring for youth of all ages.

