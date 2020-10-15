The Chef’s Kitchen at Ingles Markets prepares the perfect dessert for National Desserts Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) - On October 21st, Catholic Charities of East Tennessee will launch “365 Days of Hope” a one-of-a-kind virtual event to support children in crisis who are victims of abuse and neglect. The annual event, which has gone virtual this year, features keynote speaker Tony Vitello, Head Coach of UT Baseball, and special guest, The Honorable Judge Tim Irwin. Tony will share his story and the impact his work has had on children.

Proceeds from the event support the Columbus Home Children’s Emergency Shelter. The 24 hour/365 days per year shelter provides a safe, caring environment for children in crisis. Children’s Emergency Shelter responds with a nurturing, collaborative support system to lessen the impact for children from birth to 17 years who are removed from their homes while allegations of abuse or neglect are investigated. Over 6,800 children in Tennessee were removed from their homes last year.