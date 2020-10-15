The Chef’s Kitchen at Ingles Markets prepares the perfect dessert for National Desserts Day

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – In honor of National Desserts Day, The Chef’s Kitchen at Ingles Markets is helping us put together a quick, easy treat the entire family will enjoy -Peach & Mint Pound Cake.
What you need:
- 1/2 cup orange juice
- 1/2 cup granulated sugar
- 2 cups frozen peaches
- 1/4 cup fresh blackberries
- 2 Tbsp salted butter
- Whipped cream
- Fresh mint and fresh blackberries to garnish
- 1 pound cake, sliced to plate
Instructions:
- Melt butter in a saucepan then add the frozen peaches and cook for about 2 minutes.
- Add orange juice and granulated sugar in the saucepan. Cook until sugar is completely dissolved.
- Add mint and blackberries and cook on low another minute or two.
- Slice shortcakes horizontally. Place a layer of peaches on the bottom shortcake half, and top with fresh mint and blackberries. Repeat to form second shortcake layer and top with blackberries as well. Garnish with fresh mint and whipped cream.