KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — From Erzgebirge, Germany, to Wartburg, Tennessee, this Christmas Stump is quite the staple here in East Tennessee!

The legend of this German crèche, called a Christmas Stump by the family who owned it, indicates that it had origins some 150 years before being brought to this country. Family members added figures by working on pieces during the winter months, and various wood-working styles are evident.

Since the Museum of East Tennessee History received the creche in 2014 as a donation, it’s been a Christmas tradition for many in East Tennessee! Unfortunately, this could be the last year to display The Christmas Stump. The creche is made up of over 80 hand-painted wood miniatures that are now over 150 years old. Over time the paint and wood have become more delicate, and handling the objects every year increases the risk of damaging them. The museum is working in order to ensure that they can properly conserve these objects and preserve them for years to come, and they need your help!

They have started a campaign to collect funds to conserve The Christmas Stump for future generations. To learn more, just visit their website.