KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Mark your calendars for October 1st & 2nd 2021. The Clinch River Fall Antique Festival is back, and it’s expanding to two days.

With antique & artisan vendors lining Market Street, this year will be the biggest yet! Starting on Friday, October 1, 2021 at noon on Market Street vendors and shops open late, followed by a live concert. The fun and shopping continues through the entire day Saturday with even more vendors in downtown Clinton. Live music, entertainment, horse drawn carriage rides, food trucks, beer and more! It’s the perfect way to kick off the fall season.

Learn more at clinchriverfallfestival.com.