The Cornerstone Quartet is looking for one more talented voice!

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE)– They have a beautiful harmony and are looking for another voice to complete this group! Meet the Cornerstone Quartet, a southern gospel music group based right here in East Tennessee. For group members Cody Boling, Thomas Bush, and Paul Brooks it’s all about singing songs that glorify God! As the group explains they are looking for one more talented male voice to turn this trio into a quartet once again! If you are interested in learning more you can send the group an email at cornerstoneqt@yahoo.com.