KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — If you’re looking to brush up on your cooking skills in the new year, we have just the place for you.

The Cutting Edge Classroom is committed to furthering the art and craft of cooking through interactive, educational, and hands on classes. Bringing people and food together in a fun and safe learning environment, this culinary space has a passion for food.

They are bringing a fantastic Mediterranean Pasta to the Living East Tennessee Kitchen and showcasing what you can cook, too!

Mediterranean Pasta

Mediterranean Pasta with tomatoes, artichoke, garlic, and lemon. A fast, healthy pasta recipe that’s easy to make and filled with bright flavor! Keep the recipe vegetarian or serve with chicken or shrimp. A nutritious all-in-one meal.

PREP: 5minutes mins

COOK: 15minutes mins

TOTAL: 20minutes mins

SERVINGS: 4 –6 servings

Ingredients

· 1 tablespoon kosher salt plus 1 teaspoon, divided

· 6 ounces angel hair pasta

· 4 cloves garlic

· 2 cups grape tomatoes or cherry tomatoes

· 1 can quartered artichoke hearts (14 ounces)

· 1 can whole pitted black olives (6 ounces)

· 3 tablespoons good-quality olive oil

· 1/2 teaspoon ground black pepper

· 1/4-1/2 teaspoon crushed red pepper flakes

· 1/4 cup freshly squeezed lemon juice about 1 lemon

· 1/4 cup freshly grated Parmesan cheese

· 1/4 cup fresh Italian parsley chopped

Instructions

1. Bring a large pot of water to a boil and add 1 tablespoon salt. Cook the pasta until al dente.

2. Reserve 1/2 cup of the pasta water, then drain.

3. While the water boils and pasta cooks, prep your vegetables and remaining ingredients: mince the garlic; halve the cherry tomatoes; drain and roughly chop the artichokes; drain and slice the olives in half.

4. Once the vegetables start cooking, the recipe goes quickly, so you want to be ready.

5. Heat the olive oil in a large skillet over medium high heat.

6. Add the tomatoes, garlic, the remaining 1 teaspoon salt, pepper, and crushed red pepper flakes. Cook, stirring frequently, until the garlic is fragrant and the tomatoes begin to break down and release some juices into the oil, 1 to 2 minutes.

7. Add the pasta to the skillet and toss to coat.

8. Add the artichokes and olives.

9. Drizzle the lemon juice over the pasta. Continue tossing and cook for 1 to 2 minutes, until warmed through.

10. If the pasta seems too dry, add a splash of the reserved pasta water to loosen it. Taste and adjust the salt and pepper as desired. Remove from heat and sprinkle with Parmesan and parsley. Toss once more and enjoy.

The Cutting Edge Classroom Offerings:

Professional Chef Instructors from Knoxville and surrounding areas.

Personal attention and assistance from our Instructors.

Hands on classes where you learn by doing.

A safe and fun learning environment suitable for all skill levels.

A state of the art instructional kitchen facility.

Classes designed for adults and children.

Instruction in basics up to advanced skills.

Classes perfect for home cooks or anyone that wants to learn a new skill or technique.

Team building, birthday parties, private classes, off site classes, and group classes.

To learn more and sign up today, just visit their website!