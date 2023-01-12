KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Pad Thai is a classic, stir-fried dish that is a mix of flavor and color making it both satisfying and aesthetically pleasing. It’s fun to prep, and Chef John Alunni shows LETN’s Veronica Ogbe how to enjoy the preparation, but also how quick and easy it is. In total, it will only take 30 minutes to make.

For those wanting to try the recipe at home here’s what you’ll need:

4 ounces flat rice noodles

1 1/2 Tablespoons oil

2 cloves garlic , minced

2 ounces uncooked shrimp halved & 2 oz chicken cut into 1 inch pieces

1 egg

1/2 cup fresh bean sprouts

1/4 red bell pepper, thinly sliced

2 green onions, sliced

1/4 cup dry roasted peanuts

1 lime

1/4 cup Fresh cilantro, chopped

For the Pad Thai:

1 1/2 Tablespoons fish sauce

1/2 Tablespoon low-sodium soy sauce

2 Tablespoons light brown sugar

1 Tablespoon Tamarind Paste

1 Tablespoon Sriracha hot sauce

1 Tablespoons creamy peanut butter

The Cutting Edge Classroom is a cooking school offering classes to the community, with chefs that are local professionals. When guests stop by for a class, they can also shop the retail store, featuring cutlery and cooking supplies that are used in classes.

The cooking school also offers private classes for birthdays, team building, and private groups. Providing classes that are fun, hands on, and interactive for anyone with any type of cooking skills.

It’s a space that allows guests to become better in the kitchen or to just try something new.

Instructions for Pad Thai:

1. Cook noodles according to package instructions, just until tender. Rinse under cold water.

2. Make sauce by combining sauce ingredients in a bowl. Set aside.

3. Stir Fry: Heat 1½ tablespoons of oil in a large saucepan or wok over medium-high heat. Add the shrimp, chicken or tofu, garlic and bell pepper. The shrimp will cook quickly, about 1-2 minutes on each side, or until pink. If using chicken, cook until just cooked through, about 3-4 minutes, flipping only once.

4. Push everything to the side of the pan. Add a little more oil and add the beaten eggs. Scramble the eggs, breaking them into small pieces with a spatula as they cook.

5. Add noodles, sauce, bean sprouts and peanuts to the pan (reserving some peanuts for topping at the end). Toss everything to combine.

6. Garnish the top with green onions, extra peanuts, cilantro and lime wedges. Serve immediately!

7. Store leftovers in the fridge and enjoy within 2-3 days.

Notes from Chef John:

Make Ahead Instructions: Cut your protein, and chop veggies ahead of time. Stir sauce ingredients together and refrigerate until ready to use.

Tamarind Paste: Substitute 2 Tablespoons Tamarind paste in place of the vinegar, for a more authentic sauce. You can buy tamarind online, or at an international foods market.

Vegan or Vegetarian: Leave out the egg. Use tofu, and substitute the fish sauce for more soy sauce.

Peanut Butter: In my recipe, I add a big scoop of peanut butter to the sauce because I think it gives the whole dish an added creaminess and boost of flavor.



To learn more about The Cutting Edge Classroom, visit their website here.