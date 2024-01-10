KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Take your dinner plans to another level asking ,”Who did it?”, with The Dinner Detective!

The Dinner Detective is a unique, interactive Murder Mystery Comedy Show. With no scripts, it is an improv-based show that can be played both for public and private shows.

The public shows happen Saturday evenings twice a month, and it is a fast paced, high energy, interactive, comedic show with surprises and things that guest will not see coming.

For private shows, the team works to personalize the show to the client. To learn more and how you can book, visit their website.

