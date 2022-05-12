KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Dirty Guv’nahs have a long history of success in East Tennessee and have teamed up with Dogwood Arts to throw the Southern Skies Music Festival as a way of saying Thank you.

May 14th at World’s Fair Park, the Southern Skies Music Festival will kick off with a day full of food trucks, craft beer, a maker’s market and of course, great music. Featuring legendary band Blues Traveler and local favorite The Dirty Guv’nahs, the inaugural Southern Skies Music Festival is set to bring in visitors from across the region.

The Southern Skies Music Festival is a collaboration between Dogwood Arts and the Dirty Guv’nahs as a way of giving back to the community that has been so supportive. Grab your lawn chairs and sun block and we will see you on the World’s Fair Park performance lawn this Saturday.

For more information on the festival or to purchase tickets visit the Southern Skies Music Festival website. For more information about the event’s curators visit The Dirty Guv’nah’s website.