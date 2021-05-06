The Donut Theory unveils long-awaited donut truck for the East Tennessee community

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – One set of wheels just got so much sweeter!

On Friday, April 30, the Donut Theory unveiled its new donut truck to the community at Pratt’s Country Store. The big reveal is a testament to the East Tennessee community’s love and support after Laura Crawford, owner of the Donut Theory, raised more than 30,000 dollars for a mobile donut truck ahead of their storefront opening inside of the Kern’s Bakery in 2022.

“This is East Tennessee’s truck,” Crawford said after reflecting on how none of this could have been possible without the community. As her and her husband Daniel continue to bring delightful, gluten-free donuts to East Tennessee, they encourage the community to come on out and taste some of their delectable donuts.

Catch this donut truck at Pratt’s every Friday from 3 p.m. – 6 p.m. and at varying locations across East Tennessee during the week.

