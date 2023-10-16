Julie Loven, The DIYer, Maker Extraordinaire, joins Living East Tennessee to show us how to create costumes for your Halloween! “The Effortless Girl” has all your simple, affordable DIY project, ideas and tips! You can follow Julie Loven and find more DIY tips at www.effortlessgirl.com.

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Effortless Girl, Julie Loven, showcases costumes, ideas and Halloween décor perfect to keep your budget on track and also give the entire family a chance to take part.

Julie takes us through how to make costumes under $6.00, costumes kids can make themselves and she even shows us some materials you might have around your house that you can use to create one-of-a-kind Halloween outfits!

You can check out Julie’s essential go-tos below!

Ice Cream Sundae Costume

– T-Shirt (Old or Thrifted)

– Brown Art Paint

– Paint Brush or Sponge (Kitchen Sponge will also work)

– Adhesive Rhinestones OR colored art paint

– Plastic Headband

– Cotton Balls/PomPoms/Pillow Fill

– Red Plastic or Paper Ball

Directions: Paint Ice Cream Drips onto shirt. Allow to Dry. Add colored paint or adhesive rhinestones for ice cream sprinkles. Glue cotton balls onto the headband for whipped cream. Glue red ball in center of cotton balls for cherry on top.



Hershey’s Kiss Costume

– Long Laundry Basket

– Aluminum Foil

– Plastic Headband

– Cardstock wrapped in cone shape

– 1 Piece of Copy Paper

– Blue Pen or Marker

– Heavy Tape or Glue

Directions: Cut Bottom from Basket. Wrap basket outside with foil and tape edges. Wrap paper into cone shape. Crinkle foil around the cone to create Hershey’s Kiss Top. Glue top onto headband. Print HERSHEY’S and cut out tag on copy paper. Trace letters with blue pen or marker for effect. Tape or glue the tag onto top of cone on headband.



Cupcake Costume

– Laundry Basket

– 3- Poster Paper

– Tissue Paper

– Construction paper or pom-poms

Directions: Cut bottom from basket. Accordion fold poster paper and glue/tape onto outside edges and trim paper to fit basket – paper will likely be longer than basket. Put basket on, it may sit on hips or you may need to thread a belt through the back hole of laundry basket to wear it more snugly. Add scrunched tissue paper around body for frosting and tape pompoms at random for sprinkles.



Bowl of Cereal Costume

– Laundry Basket

– Pool Noodles

– Aluminum Foil

– 2 – Poster Paper

– Scrap piece of Cardboard

– Old newspaper or packing paper to stuff under cereal

Directions: Cut bottom from basket. Wrap poster paper around outside of the basket and cut lengthwise to fit. You can draw on paper to embellish the “bowl.” Cut a spoon handle shape from old cardboard and wrap it in aluminum foil. Tape the spoon handle to inside back of basket. Put basket on, it may sit on hips or you may need to thread a belt through the back hole of laundry basket to wear it more snugly. Stuff old newspaper or packing paper into basket to about 3/4 of length of the basket. Fill the rest of the basket to top with cut pieces of pool noodles for pieces of cereal.