KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – The Flying Buffaloes have landed in East Tennessee! Based out of East Nashville, this alternative rock and country brand is turning up the heat with their new debut album, “Loaded & Rollin,'” which explores love and relationships, immigration and the emotions that come with being a working musician.

The band takes the main stage at Barley’s Pizza & Taproom on Friday, Jan. 31 at 10 p.m.