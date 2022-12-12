KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) – Let’s take a look into one of Knoxville’s oldest shopping centers to get that last minute holiday shopping center done.

Wig Mosaic Boutique:

Give the gift of style and for some, necessity.

According to studies done by Mayo Clinic, over 55 percent of women experience hair loss by the age of 70 due to underlying health issues, older age, and more.

With hair loss comes the effects it might have on your appearance and self-esteem; however, it doesn’t have to be this way.

Mosaic Wig Boutique is Knoxville’s one-stop shop for finding a new look to bring confidence, style, and fun. They offer complementary fitting services to find the most suitable, attractive, and perfect hair piece for you. “We carry a wide variety of hair pieces for partial and full wigs,” says their sales representative.

If a color or desired style is not in store, Mosaic can special order and mail your new hair. For more information and how to get started, give them a call at (865) 330-0051.

Bliss Home:

Winter décor is in full swing with this staple Knoxville furniture store.

Bliss Home offers everyday décor to special holiday pieces. From gifts to furniture, you will never leave empty handed when you visit.

Co-owner, Lisa Sorensen says it is important to bring a fresh new look into the home when going into the new year.

Shop exclusive gifts and novelty items such as jewelry, candles, glassware, and more. If you are ready to also take on your own home improvement, Bliss Home can provide design services for upcoming projects you have.

If you are ready to upgrade your wardrobe, visit Bliss in Downtown Knoxville or West Town Mall. They specialize in bringing top fashion and trends for any season and occasion.

Click below to see what you can find at Bliss stores all across Knoxville.

For more information, visit their website and Instagram page.

Diana Warner:

Elegance can be found at The Gallery Shopping Center too.

Diana Warner has a location there that can spruce up your wardrobe in just one visit.

Artist and designer, Diana Warner, has been creating masterpieces for as long as she can remember. With a touch of southern flare, natural, and minimalism styles, you can get a taste into Diana’s personality.

If you need to see this all for yourself, visit their open house on Tuesday, December 13 from 4:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. The night all goes to give back to a good cause and personal story. 10 percent of all sales will be donated to the Down Syndrome Awareness Group of East Tennessee in honor of Diana’s son, Lyon, and his first Christmas. Lyon has been diagnosed with Down Syndrome.

Instagram/ @dianawarner

The event will feature food, drinks, and vendors such as Stretch Fusion and Herbal Alchemy. Find the perfect holiday gift while also doing your part in the giving season.

For more information, visit their website and Facebook page.

Alpine Ski:

It is getting cold in here.

Alpine Ski provides ski and clothing equipment for your next winter vacation.

Despite being in the south, ski culture is big in East Tennessee. Ober Gatlinburg offers winter weather all year round. From snowboarding, sledding, tubing, and more you can strut your new apparel and gear in no time.

If you are ready to take your gear out of the state, you can find perfect ski resorts in North Carolina, West Virgina, Alabama, and more.

For more information, visit their website or call (865) 584-3614.

Prestige Tuxedo:

When it comes time for prom, wedding season, or any formal event it is important to look your best. But navigating the world of formal wear can be daunting, especially if you are not sure what you are looking for.

Enter Prestige Tuxedo. A locally owned and operated formal wear boutique that specializes in providing clients with the care and attention they deserve; Prestige Tuxedo takes a lot of pride in their well-trained and friendly team. Sometimes the chain formal wear stores can seem out of touch with your needs as a customer but at Prestige Tuxedo providing you with a “first-class memorable experience” is their top priority.

Carrying on the spotless reputation of its predecessor Prestige Cleaners, Prestige Tuxedo is community focused supporting many local charitable organizations. For more information visit their beautiful store in The Gallery of Knoxville shopping center or visit the Prestige Tuxedo website.

MidSouth Sewing & Fabric:

Just in time for the holiday season we meet MidSouth Sewing & Fabric which offers a variety of crafting and Do-It-Yourself materials that are perfect for the crafty people on your Christmas list. There are a wide array of sewing materials and fabrics, the limits on your creations only being your imagination. If you are looking to expand your skill-set to take on that ambitious project, you are in luck because MidSouth Sewing & fabric also offers a variety of classes ranging from beginners to veteran crafters.

For more information on everything offered and a class schedule visit the MidSouth Sewing & Fabric website.

Merle Norman Cosmetics:

With a long history as specialists within the cosmetic industry Merle Norman Cosmetics got its start from humble origins. In the early 1930s Merle Norman created her “3 steps to beauty” products that would become a pillar of skincare/makeup for women. What few know is that these world renown products were originally mixed by Merle in her kitchen before finding expanding success that has stretched across the decades.

If you would like to explore the many products offered or the rich history of Merle Norman Cosmetics visit their website here.