KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — Our feet are vital to our bodies, in fact, they contain 25% of our body’s bones. According to Health In Aging, up to 87 percent of people have painful feet at some time in their lives for many different reasons. One-third of older adults has foot pain, stiffness, or aching feet. Many of these problems come from poorly fitting shoes.

This is why The Good Feet Store strives to help relieve any pain and provide support so that anyone with their products can continue living the life they want to live.

Founded in 1992, The Good Feet Store is the market-leading manufacturer and retailer of premium, personally fitted arch supports, with more than 240 retail locations in the U.S. and abroad. Engineered for comfort and pain relief in more than 300 styles, flexibilities and sizes, Good Feet Arch Supports are personally fitted to the precise needs and preferences of its customers.

The Good Feet Store operates with an end-to-end approach to maximize performance and ensure consistent quality standards. Good Feet Arch Supports are manufactured in a state-of-the-art facility in Carlsbad, California, and supplied exclusively to its retail locations. Each Good Feet Store location is staffed with well-trained Good Feet Arch Support Specialists who provide customers with a no-obligation, free, personal fitting.

To learn more about The Good Feet Store and Good Feet Arch Supports, and to see Good Feet Store reviews from actual customers, visit their website.