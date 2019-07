KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) — The Gourmet Cookie invites kids ages 5-15 to join them for the under the sea kids class. Kids will be able to decorate a starfish, shark, seahorse and mermaid tail cookies, while learning some cookie decorating techniques.

The class is being held at Adara Events & Photography, July 27 from 1:30- 3:00 p.m.

Register by emailing thegourmetcookietn@gmail.com