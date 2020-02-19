The Humane Society of the Tennessee Valley helps prepare our pets for disasters

KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WATE) –

We have talked a lot in the past about being prepared for a disaster with your pets, but a lot of people only consider major disasters such as tornado or hurricane when they think of disaster. Some of the more common disasters that might occur would be fire, flooding, or even train derailment. With all the recent flooding in our area, we wanted to take a moment to discuss some of the essentials to being prepared to evacuate your pet if you are asked to leave your home immediately.



1. Carriers and leashes! In an emergency, your pet will need to be safely contained or restrained. Make sure your emergency kit includes an appropriately sized carrier, and at least two leashes (that are not retractable). If you have to leave by boat in a flood your dog or cat needs to be safely contained.

2. Is you pet on any type of medicine? If you have it handy, toss it into a plastic Ziplock bag and tape it to the carrier. If not, make sure you know your veterinarians information so you can contact them and let them know you’ll need more.

3. Microchip & Tags. A microchip is the size of a grain of rice and when implanted does not hurt your precious pet. What it does provide, is the ability for an animal shelter to reunite you with your pet should you be separated. If your pet is currently microchipped is your contact information up to date? It’s worth a call to the microchip company to confirm. If you don’t know if your pet is microchipped you can go to any local veterinarian or animal shelter to get them scanned. Rabies tags should be on your dog/cats collar. A name tag also helps with your phone number on the back for extra assurance.

4. Photographs. Make sure to also have a photo of yourself with your pet and photos that show any identifying markings unique to your pet! If you need to prove your valued family member is yours, and you did not get a microchip, some shelters will ask for a photo with you in it to prove they are part of your family.



Disaster strikes at the worst times, so heed warnings when you are asked to evacuate. If you do you not only save your life, the life of your pet but you also don’t put the first responders in danger. Be prepared to take your pet with you in the case of an emergency! Check out our website HumaneSocietyTennessee.org for more information!

